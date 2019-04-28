I am a love-at-first-sight type of person, says Kendall Jenner

other-sports

Interestingly, the news of her dating Philadelphia 76ers basketball star Simmons was doing the rounds since last year, but she confirmed it when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

US supermodel Kendall Jenner, who is currently dating basketball star Ben Simmons, has revealed that she is a 'love-at -first-sight type of person'.

In an interview for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh, she compared falling in love with someone to how she felt when she discovered her two other passions —modelling and horse riding. "With modeling it is the same feeling I had with riding where it is an undeniable feeling. I knew that I loved it so much. I can connect it with my love life.

"I am very much someone who, I am love at first sight type of person. I know I am going to fall in love with you the second that I meet you. I am not the kind of person who can gradually fall in love with someone. I don't understand that. I'm a really straightforward person."

