I am a pure RSS man, not in race for PM post, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he is not in the race for the post of Prime Minister and termed himself as a "pure RSS" man for whom the nation is supreme.

The senior BJP leader said the BJP would get absolute majority in the upcoming elections and the country would go ahead on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while "we are standing behind him".

Reacting to speculations that in case of a fractured mandate, Gadkari would be the BJP's consensus Prime Minister candidate, the minister said it is like "Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne" (day dreaming).

"I have nothing to do with it. I am not in the race. Modi ji is the PM and will become Prime Minister again. Mai RSS wala hun (I am from the RSS). Our mission is to work for the nation. Country is progressing in terms of development and growth under Modiji's leadership. We are standing behind him. Where does the question arise of my becoming the PM," he said in reply to a related query.

