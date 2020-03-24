'I am an enemy of the society': Mandsaur cops use social experiment to keep people indoors

Mandsaur Police came up with a unique social experiment to ensure that people stay indoors as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic looms large. To send those carelessly wandering on streets back home, cops handed them pamphlets that read, "Mai samaaj ka dushman hoon. Mai ghar nahi rahoonga." (I am an enemy of the society, I will not stay at home)

Madhya Pradesh: Police make people get clicked with pamphlets reading 'I'm enemy of society; I won't stay home' if they are found violating section 144 in Mandsaur. SP Hitesh Chaudhary says, "This is part of a social experiment to make people stay home". #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/GMfzCEHJHb — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

"The pamphlets were distributed to the people who were roaming outside their homes and their picture was clicked and shared on social media so that they are ashamed of their actions and understand that if they themselves are carriers of such a deadly disease, they are spreading it to the whole society," Mandsaur ASP Hitesh Choudhary told reporters.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district as many other parts of the country are under complete lockdown, barring essential services. Choudhary appealed to the people to not step out of their homes, if not needed and added that action would be taken against defaulters. The directives will remain implemented until March 25.

The Centre on Monday asked state governments to strictly enforce the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and directed legal action against violators. India has 415 cases of COVID-19, as per the Health Ministry while the state of Madhya Pradesh has 6 patients of the highly contagious virus.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates