I am at the mercy of the Congress, says Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he was at the 'mercy' of Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka as his government had not received the full mandate which his party had sought in the assembly elections.

Ahead of his Delhi visit to meet the Prime Minister, he reiterated that farm loan waiver was his priority and he would resign if he failed to fulfill it. However, he reminded people that JD(S) did not get an absolute majority, which meant his party were rejected by the electorate.

