I came to kill myself, but will now fight back against poverty, says farmer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A nanded farmer set on ending his life over loan repayment issues dropped his plans after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, who spoke to the Nanded Collector regarding the problem and assured him of a solution. The farmer now intends to get back on his feet and fight poverty.

Dhanaji Jadhav, 39, came to the city on Tuesday, aiming to meet the CM. He intended to commit suicide if his problems were to go unresolved. Jadhav now seems to have a different outlook too. "When I arrived in Mumbai, I intended to commit suicide. Now I am back at home and I intend to fight poverty," Jadhav told mid-day. He returned to Nanded on Friday. Thackeray met the debt-ridden farmer on Thursday and assured him assistance to sort out his issues with the bank over the repayment of a loan. Jadhav has not been able to repay a loan he took from a nationalised bank after drought and unseasonal rains destroyed his crop this year.

"I had offered my land as collateral. Its value is far more than that of the loan. I asked the bank to let me sell the land and repay the loan but they refused. The outstanding amount is increasing with every day. As such, I had only two choices — get the issue resolved or kill myself," he said. He was unwilling to share information about his loan amount and when he took it. With farming being the only source of income, Jadhav supports his mother, wife and son.

Two days on city streets

Jadhav spent two days on the streets of Mumbai. He was spotted outside the Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill by Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar. "I don't know the name of the person but a Sena leader heard my case and ensured me about a meeting with Thackeray," Jadhav said. Confirming the story, Narvekar said, "I was told by a media person that a distressed farmer is trying to meet the CM."

"The CM gave me over 15 minutes. The Nanded Collector has asked me to visit him on Monday. I had heard about the Thackeray clan being sensitive and humble. But now I have firsthand experience about how they care for the common man and farmers. Otherwise, why would a CM take interest in an individual farmer?" Jadhav said. "After hearing the farmer out, Uddhavji had a word with the Nanded Collector on the phone. He has also asked Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge to keep track of the matter," Narvekar told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates