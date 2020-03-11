There have been many instances when Bollywood celebrities have taken a hiatus from the world of social media. Shah Rukh Khan did that twice, and the reason was the incessant negativity that hijacked the platform. The examples are aplenty. The latest one is singer Armaan Malik.

He was immensely popular on both Instagram and Twitter but one post really surprised and shocked his fans. A few hours ago, he took to his Instagram account and posted- I can't take it anymore. Why did he say this, fans were worried.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK ðÂ§¿ (@armaanmalik) onMar 10, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

Here are some comments- What happened, someone has hacked his account I guess, what happened, where are all your posts? Bro, take everything easy. It seems his fans really want to know the reason behind this cryptic post.

Armaan is easily one of the finest singers we have in Bollywood who has been associated with a lot of memorable songs from memorable films like Kabir Singh, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Hero, and even Azhar. Let's hope all is well in and with his life and he comes back to Instagram soon.

