Search

"I can't take it anymore," writes singer Armaan Malik and deletes all his Instagram posts!

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 14:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Armaan Malik took to his Instagram account and posted- "I can't take it anymore," and went on to delete all his Instagram posts, leaving fans worried!

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives and Official Instagram Account/Armaan Malik
Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives and Official Instagram Account/Armaan Malik

There have been many instances when Bollywood celebrities have taken a hiatus from the world of social media. Shah Rukh Khan did that twice, and the reason was the incessant negativity that hijacked the platform. The examples are aplenty. The latest one is singer Armaan Malik.

He was immensely popular on both Instagram and Twitter but one post really surprised and shocked his fans. A few hours ago, he took to his Instagram account and posted- I can't take it anymore. Why did he say this, fans were worried.

Take a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK ðÂ§¿ (@armaanmalik) onMar 10, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

Here are some comments- What happened, someone has hacked his account I guess, what happened, where are all your posts? Bro, take everything easy. It seems his fans really want to know the reason behind this cryptic post.

Armaan is easily one of the finest singers we have in Bollywood who has been associated with a lot of memorable songs from memorable films like Kabir Singh, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Hero, and even Azhar. Let's hope all is well in and with his life and he comes back to Instagram soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK