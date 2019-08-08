I care about Kashmir as South Asia is my home, says Malala Yousafzai

international

Malala Yousafzai is an advocate for girls' education and women's equality

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Laureate. Pic courtesy/Twitter/Malala

New Delhi: Calling for peace in the Kashmir region, Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Laureate on Thursday stated that she cared about Kashmir because South Asia is her home. "I care about Kashmir because South Asia is my home -- a home I share with 1.8 billion people including Kashmiris. We represent different cultures, religions, languages, cuisines and customs. And I believe we all can live in peace," she tweeted.

The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young. pic.twitter.com/Qdq0j2hyN9 — Malala (@Malala) August 8, 2019

"I know we can appreciate the gifts that all of our people, in all their diversity, contribute to our world. There is no need for us to continue to suffer and hurt each other," Malala added. Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Laureate is an advocate for girls' education and women's equality. She was born in Pakistan in 1997 and was shot on her way back home from school in the Swat District by a gunman. Malala Yousafzai was targetted for speaking out about the plight of girls in her region, who were banned from going to school by the Taliban.

With inputs from ANI

