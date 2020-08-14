I didn't like him then but do now...

This seems like a bit of a far shot, but I dated someone a few years ago and rejected him after a few weeks because he didn't seem mature enough. A lot has changed since then, and we recently met at a party and got along really well. He has changed a lot, is successful at what he does, and seemed a lot more likeable. I chatted with him online again a few times since that party. I think I am falling for him now, but I know that he is in a serious relationship and it is driving me insane. Should I tell him how I feel? Is that fair to him?

You had your chance and made a decision based on how things were at the time. You can choose to regret it, but the fact is that people and circumstances change. If he is in a serious relationship, it's because he has chosen to be with someone. If he changes his mind about you, that has to come from him because there is someone else involved. You can tell him how you feel, provided you acknowledge that this may mean nothing to him. Why not chat with him some more, focus on building your friendship, and get a better understanding of where he stands before muddying the waters with your declaration?

A friend of mine recently hugged me for a few seconds longer than she should have, and I can't stop thinking about what it meant. Is she trying to send me some kind of message? Am I misreading this?

If you have doubts, why not ask her? Why assume she means something she may not? Physical cues are always open to misinterpretation so, if you want to avoid any potential misunderstanding between the two of you, it's always best to have it out in the open. This is a friend of yours, so why beat around the bush and create unnecessary complications?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

