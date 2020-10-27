I feel motivated by Virat Kohli's training videos: Ritu Phogat

India's women's professional wrestler Ritu Phogat is undoubtedly one of the fittest athletes in the country today, Ritu hails from a famous family of professional wrestlers - Phogat sisters. Ritu's sisters are Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat, Vinesh Phogat and Sangita Phogat. These women have established a name for themselves in the sport.

Meanwhile, RItu Phogat, who is also focused on fitness and training recently spoke about how she admires a cricketer and it is none other than Virat Kohli.

Speaking exclusively on a special Fan Week segment on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live, One Championship Star Ritu Phogat, spoke on how Virat Kohli inspires her and how her support is fully with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Dream11 IPL this year, "When it comes to cricket and IPL, I am a really big Virat Kohli fan. Whenever I get time off from training, I watch his team RCB’s matches and fully support them. I find Virat Kohli style of playing very smooth & pure, and I like that a lot. He never gives up and always gives his 100% on the field, I find that very inspiring. I am inspired and feel motivated by Virat Kohli’s training videos on social media. I support and cheer for Virat Kohli’s team RCB."

Ritu Phogat will next be seen facing Cambodian Nou Srey Pov at One Championship: Inside The Matrix. This pay-per-view event is currently scheduled for October 30 at Singapore Indoor stadium in Singapore.

