Search

I For India: Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt's tribute to the Coronavirus warriors will melt your heart

Published: May 04, 2020, 13:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

At the I For India concert that happened on May 3, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt not only sang beautifully but their tributes to the unsung heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic will melt your heart!

Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt Picture Courtesy: Instagram
Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt Picture Courtesy: Instagram

The I For India concert was possibly the best initiative by the Hindi film industry ever since the Coronavirus pandemic began. The intent was to raise money to financially help all those warriors or the unsung heroes that are battling day and night to ensure the crisis ends soon. All the major Bollywood celebrities went live on Facebook and paid a tribute to them in their own style.

Let's talk about two of the best tributes, that of Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt. Talking of Roshan first, he took to his Instagram account to share a video where he could be seen singing and playing the piano at the same time, and confessed he knows neither. He sang the Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan song and it's a must-watch.

Have a look right here:

Coming to Bhatt, she crooned her own song from Udta Punjab, Ik Kuddi, and had the company of her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. One of her fan-clubs posted the video. Don't miss this either:

As mentioned above, this is indeed a heartfelt initiative and we hope the crisis ends soon. Way to go!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK