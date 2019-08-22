I have a dear person in Toni, says Simona Halep

tennis

Simona Halep

Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep recently spoke about her relationship with Macedonian businessman Toni Iuruc and said she is now more relaxed and open. Halep, 27, who won the French Open this year, her second Grand Slam title, has been dating Iuruc, 40, for some time. "Now I'm more relaxed and open. I have a dear person," Halep was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

"We have a normal relationship, I feel very well. But I would like it to stay personal. I belong to Romania when it's about tennis. Love and tennis can coincide, but I think personal life is most important. I am dating someone and I would never be able to sacrifice my family for tennis." Halep was recently pictured kissing Iuruc on a beach in Mamaia, Romania.



Toni Iuruc

