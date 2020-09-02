I have not demanded restoration of statehood: Omar Abdullah

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that he has not demanded statehood to be restored for Jammu and Kashmir, but said that having been the Chief Minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, he will not contest an Assembly election in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar dared journalists and commentators to show him where he had demanded restoration of statehood for J&K.

In a series of tweets Omar said: "I have no problem being disagreed with for what I say or do but when you invent things and put words in my mouth to attack me, then that's more about you than about me. All you lazy journalists and commentators please show me where I have demanded statehood be restored."

"I have simply said that having been CM of the state of J&K, I will not fight an assembly election to the assembly of the UT of J&K. That's it. No more no less! That's a far cry from saying I'm demanding statehood be restored," he said.

In another tweet, Omar Abdullah said, "Haters will hate and nothing will change that. There are few people I expected better but disappointment is part of politics and one has learnt to live with it. Life goes on."

The tweets came a day after Omar Abdullah broke his silence for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 last year, by reportedly saying that he won't contest Assembly elections till statehood is restored and that there was no constitutional, legal or economic justification for what was done to J&K on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi has resigned from the post of chief spokesperson of the party. Mehdi said in a tweet: "I have sent across my resignation from the post of chief spokesperson of JKNC. From here on my statements should be considered as such."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever