'I like someone, but he has a girlfriend'

I am attracted to my colleague who is already in a relationship. We ended up kissing and he now wants to have sex with me. I am confused though, because I don't want him to cheat on his girlfriend. He says he is in love with me and I also have feelings for him. I switched jobs to get rid of this mess, but he still calls and messages daily. What should I do?

— Priya C

Is he still with his girlfriend? Is he going to end that relationship to be with you? If he isn't, I'm not sure why you think his feelings for you are genuine. He shouldn't be cheating on someone he is in a relationship with, because he can easily do the same to you. Having feelings for someone is great, but being able to tell infatuation and lust from genuine feelings comes with time. You are under no obligation to sleep with him simply because the two of you like each other, because he has a girlfriend. If he is serious about you, he should have no problem spending time with you and allowing you to gauge the depth of his feelings before you commit to anything. A simple rule of thumb is: if you're uncomfortable about something, don't do it. Also, if you find his calls and messages annoying you, all phones come with a 'block' option.

My husband is great on most days but slips into a terrible depression once or twice a month. He is always stressed about our financial situation and I don't know what to do. How can I help?

Depression is a disease that can have powerful repercussions without access to help. If it's financial stress, speaking about how you can work together a family may help alleviate some of his depression. It's important that he recognises the value of dealing with everything as a team, so he doesn't feel alone. If that doesn't help, I would strongly suggest speaking to a therapist.

