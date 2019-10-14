I prefer story not stars, says Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari who started his directorial debut with a comedy film, 'Hello Darling' produced by Subhash Ghai is now gearing up for his upcoming film P se Pyaar, F se Farraar. Tiwari's heart has always lied in the socially relevant cinema and thus having been associated with films like Shaheed, Indian, Ghayal Once Again, he looked for the stories that would contribute in bringing about a positive change in the society. So he picked up 'Global Baba', a film about the power, politics and business of Godmen in India, as his second film.

But the hasty release of the film made it reach the lesser audience than Manoj had anticipated. That didn’t deter him from pursuing the path of socially relevant cinema where content is his biggest star. "While directing film I prefer story not stars. I have decided to go even bolder and straighter after Global Baba and thus P se Pyaar, F se Farraar is many notches higher and more effective than my earlier work. I am sure a story told honestly and straight from the heart will definitely strike the right cords with the audience," he adds.

Manoj says P se Pyaar, F se Faraar is the most effective and cinematic statement against caste-politics in our country so far. P se Pyaar, F se Farraar has touched layers which no films on this subject have touched hitherto.

When asked what inspired him to make film on such serious issue, he reasoned, “I was shocked to see a newspaper report a few months back which said that the percentage of honour killing in the country were rising by a shocking 796 per cent every year in clear defiance of Article 19 that gives right to freedom of opinion and expression. But India is in a grip of caste fever and no place for love and lovers. This made me feel that this issue needs to be addressed very seriously and immediately."



Talking about why "P se Pyaar F se Farraar" chose to go with fresh faces instead of stars with set image, the director Manoj Tiwari explains, "To tell a story based on true incidents with credibility and effectiveness I wanted people to believe and relate to the characters and situations of my film. That's why I opted mainly for fresh faces in the cast and location for this film. Even the known faces in the star cast are meant to go against their established images and you will never feel for a moment that you are watching Jimmy Shergill, Kumud Mishra, Girish Kulkarni and Sanjay Mishra in the film, you will feel that you are watching real and relatable characters from the western Uttar Pradesh."

"The idea of shooting a film in Mathura was quite obvious! There is a lot of hate growing among people nowadays, and Mathura which is a land of deity Lord Krishna who is known for love and today if this is what Mathura looks like as we have shown, one can imagine the condition in the other parts of our country," Tiwari adds.

When asked why he chose the sportsperson character to show the middle-class boy story, he explained, "The common thing between sports and love is sacrifice and determined. A middle-class person is more determined towards career than others. Sports do require sacrifices, and no one does more sacrifices than a middle-class person."



When asked on the misapprehension of his name because he shares the name and surname with the popular Bhojpuri actor, Director Manoj Tiwari said, "This has been happening with me for a long time. Initially, when it was my directorial debut and this time too I have to always clarify that I am not the Actor Manoj Tiwari. A lot of people keep confusing us with each other but my namesake actor hasn't come out and protested. He never came in front and said this is not my work"

He shares his views with the perspective of Director saying, "This has caused a severe issue like all credit goes to actor Manoj Tiwari and even it impacts person perspective towards the film. Like if the name comes to film is directed by actor Manoj Tiwari then people think it could be regional cinema so that obstructs the range of film. Few percent of people who aren't aware of me, I am requesting them to not judge, also an appeal to actor Manoj Tiwari he should say in public and give the credit to the original maker and should give clear Statement or make things clear with the audience."

'P se Pyaar F se Farraar' has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and Produced under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and movie is nationwide distributed by PVR Pictures. Film is slated tol release on Oct 18, 2019.

About:

Manoj Tiwari is an Indian film director, known for his works in Bollywood. Manoj Tiwari was born in Uttar Pradesh. He made his directorial debut with Hello Darling (2010).

In 1993 Manoj Tiwari came to Mumbai and worked as an assistant director with Aloke Dasgupta for a DD metro serial, he also worked in Maa ka Anchal (movie) as an assistant director. After years of struggle, Manoj Tiwari got his break in Bollywood as an assistant director in Sunny Deol’s ZOR (1998), after which he worked with Sunny Deol in more than 5 films including Indian (2001) and Ghayal Once Again (2016).

He made his directorial debut with Hello Darling (2010) with this in 35 years of the career of Subhash Ghai, Manoj Tiwari became his first assistant to direct a movie which was produced by him (Mukta arts).

Manoj Tiwari’s directorial International Series Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan was awarded the ‘Best International Show’ at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2016.

