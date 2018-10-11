'I saw my girlfriend laughing with another guy'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I had an argument with my girlfriend a few weeks ago, about how she seems very friendly with a male colleague of hers. She said I was overreacting and accused me of being childish and jealous, so I dropped the subject. Two days ago, while I was in a cab, I saw her in another cab with the same guy and they were laughing and having a good time. It seemed as if they were dating. I don't want to ask her about it because she will instantly say that I am being paranoid, but I can't seem to get that image out of my mind. I want to speak to her about it but can't, because of how she will react. At the same time, I don't even want to meet her because it feels as if she is laughing at me. I don't know what to do. Should I just end this relationship?

You really are being childish if this makes you want to end your relationship. Your inability to have this conversation with your girlfriend, coupled with the fact that you are thinking of abandoning what you have, instead of speaking to her, are just signs that you both have to work on building communication as well as trust. Sitting in a cab is no indication of someone having an affair, because a few million people share a cab daily without being in relationships with each other. You have a right to discuss something that bothers you, but your girlfriend also has a right to dismiss your fears as irrational. If you don't trust her, there isn't much hope for the future, so the call really is yours to make.

I want to tell my brother about someone I am dating but can't because I am afraid he will judge her even without meeting her. What should I do?

Why not introduce her to him without mentioning your relationship and see how he reacts first? Why assume he will judge her?

