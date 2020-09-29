I think my girlfriend is cheating on me...

What can I do if I suspect that my girlfriend is cheating on me? We have been together for a couple of years, but her attitude and behaviour has changed. It speaks volumes, in the sense that I have been hurt by her infidelity. There is no peace in our relationship and we always quarrel.

— NJ

I'm afraid I don't understand your question. On the one hand, you suspect that she is being unfaithful; on the other, you say her infidelities have hurt you already. Healthy relationships are built upon honesty, commitment, and trust. If the two of you aren't honest about how you feel, there will be resentment on both sides at some point. If you can't speak to her about why you suspect her, that indicates a lack of communication. And there is obviously no trust either, given how things stand, which explains the constant quarrels. I suggest the two of you take some time out to evaluate this relationship and where you both think it is going.

I think I have ruined an old friendship because of my behaviour. I ignored a friend because I was caught up in a relationship with my boyfriend, and that friend doesn't confide in me anymore. My boyfriend and I broke up a few months ago, which made me realise how badly I had treated my friend. How do I fix this?

You already know that you have done something wrong, which indicates a willingness to share that information with your friend. If this is an old friendship, it means there may still be feelings of mutual love and respect that have only dimmed because of your actions. Have you tried reaching out to your friend and speaking about what you were going through? Get in touch, confess, and apologise. You may be surprised by what happens.

