I used to smoke, party and drink, admits Brit boxer Joshua

Before becoming the unified heavyweight champion in 2016, Anthony Joshua faced a lot of struggles



Anthony Joshua

British boxer Anthony Joshua, 28, has opened up about the struggles he faced before becoming the unified heavyweight champion in 2016. "My interpretation was never to be Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali, it was just to benefit myself. I used to smoke when I was younger, obviously party and drink. We used to go out and get the White Ace –you know when you're in the line [for a club] trying to get drunk before you get in," Joshua told British tabloid, The Daily Star.

"I started cutting back – I learnt the benefits of eating healthy and started putting on a bit of weight. And then my mind started to work better and I started looking in the mirror more. I realised that when I used to fight on the streets, I got arrested — but in the ring people are clapping," he added.

