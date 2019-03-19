I want to go back to my boyfriend

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I ended our relationship after 7 years of being together, because he didn't want to commit to a future together. We had a number of conversations about this, but he kept putting it off, saying he needed more time, and wanted to be a little more financially secure before taking that kind of step. I waited as long as I could, but had to end it because I had no way of knowing if he would ever change his mind. It has been two months now, and I am regretting my decision because I don't know if it was the right one. I miss him a lot, because we used to spend a lot of time together, and I am considering getting back to him even if he doesn't commit to anything. Should I do this?

When you choose to make a decision about a long-term relationship, you do this by weighing the pros and cons carefully. I assume you did this exercise when you chose to end it. Missing someone is natural given how long the two of you were together, and wanting to get back is also a natural thing because you want to fix what appears to be broken at the moment. I would suggest you give it time though, because you will not be able to make a rational decision without allowing yourself to process this. You simply haven't been by yourself long enough to understand the implications of what you chose to do. If your boyfriend didn't commit to anything after 7 years, and has shown no sign of committing even after you have ended this, you have to evaluate whether or not he sees this relationship the same way you do. Getting back will give you a sense of security, assuming he still wants to get back to you after this, but will that feeling last? What happens when you look for signs of commitment all over again, a year or two down the line?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

