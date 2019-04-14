IAF air strike must be celebrated, govt lauded, says VHP chief

national

Opposition parties have been accusing the NDA of politicising the Air Force's strike inside Pakistan on February 26 post the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 which killed 40 CRPF jawans

The IAF air strike on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan needs to be celebrated as it showed the valour of the armed forces as well as the resolve of the country's political leadership, Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar said.

Speaking at a function to launch a national foundation in the memory of late VHP chief Ashok Singhal on Saturday, Kumar questioned those who have claimed that the armed forces and their operations should not be politicised or used to seek votes.

Opposition parties have been accusing the NDA of politicising the Air Force's strike inside Pakistan on February 26 post the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 which killed 40 CRPF jawans.

"The Indian Air Force has never crossed the border since 1971. This time, our forces went across and razed terror camps. They (opposition) say not to use this in elections," he told the gathering.

"This courage (to defeat the enemy) was always there in the Indian Air Force. It is just that the political leadership of today had the resolve and told the armed forces to strike. This needs to be celebrated. The valour of the forces needs to be worshipped and the political leadership's decision must be respected," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates