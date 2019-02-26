Indian Air Force strikes POK: 1000 kg bomb dropped on terror camps across LOC

national

Twelve Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck major terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and completely destroyed it by shelling 1000 Kg bombs", Indian Air Force (IAF) sources said

In this handout photograph released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on February 26, 2019, a view of damage caused to trees in hilly terrain after Indian air force dropped their payload in Balakot area. Pic/ISPR

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them. "12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said. According to sources, the air strike was carried around 3:30 am.

Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack.

According to the latest reports, Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and LoC to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force.

The move by Indian Air Force was hailed by politicians and civilians alike. Here's what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other political leaders tweeted...

