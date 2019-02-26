Twitter reacts to aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan by Indian Air Force

Published: Feb 26, 2019, 09:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The air strike was carried around 3:30 am, the sources said. Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others.

Twitter reacts to aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan by Indian Air Force
Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them, 12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama. "12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said.

Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Members of Twitterati could not contain themselves from expressing their 'Josh' about this move initiated by IAF on Tuesday. 

The air strike by IAF stirred a storm of emotions amongst the Indians who were seen praising the act and supporting the air force. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self defence" in the back of the attack.

