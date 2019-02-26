Twitter reacts to aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan by Indian Air Force

national

The air strike was carried around 3:30 am, the sources said. Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them, 12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama. "12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said.

The air strike was carried around 3:30 am, the sources said. Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Members of Twitterati could not contain themselves from expressing their 'Josh' about this move initiated by IAF on Tuesday.

Love you PM @narendramodi 12 mirages deep inside Pakistan ,drop 1000 kg bombs destroying terrorists camp ððððððð

Salute Indian Air Force ð

Jai hind....56'Inch...

"Na bhulaga -na maaf karega"#Surgicalstrike2@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/hRxd4GhyQj — Madhulika kak ð®ð³ (@madskak) February 26, 2019

At 3.30 hours on 26th February, a group of 12 Mirage 2000 Indian Air Force Fighter jets struck JeM Terror camps across the Line of Control through PoK (Muzaffarabad) into Pakistan's Balakot area and completely destroyed it by dropping 1000 kgs bomb. Well doneðªð®ð³#Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/h6cMfFyEGu — Allu Srikanth (@srikanth6670) February 26, 2019

This is New Indiað®ð³ð®ð³



We are no longer reactive. We are now proactive like US and Israel.ðð



We attacked Pakistanis in their own homes and made them feel the same pain we had on 14th February.ð¡



Thank You @narendramodi and #IndianAirForce ðð



#Balakot#SurgicalStrike2 — Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) February 26, 2019

ð®ð³ I salute the pilots of the IAF. ð®ð³#IndianAirForce attacked on a major terrorist camp #Balakot



Indian Air Force ðªððºð®ð³

Jai Hind ð pic.twitter.com/If5aCLZdo8 — vaishali srivastava (@vaishalisrivas3) February 26, 2019

ð®ð³ I salute the pilots of the IAF. ð®ð³ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

The air strike by IAF stirred a storm of emotions amongst the Indians who were seen praising the act and supporting the air force. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self defence" in the back of the attack.

