IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh on what made him pursue a career in acting; Find out!

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Abhishek Singh, who is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner in Delhi, is all set to make his acting debut with the second season of Netflix crime drama Delhi Crime. He has recently stepped into the world of acting with a short film Chaar Pandrah, which has received rave reviews from all over.

Talking about how he decided to pursue a career in acting, Abhishek shares, “I had never imagined that I would ever be acting at any point in my life. I have always believed that development, more than a legalistic or administrative context, is a social concept and should be driven by the people through societal change. Since films have a huge impact on the minds of people what better than driving change by way of cinema and story telling.”

He further adds, “Over the last decade and a half Indian Cinema has witnessed extraordinary contribution towards pressing issues that prevail in our society. Storytellers have carved a niche presence around subjects that are sensitive and resonate with audiences from all walks of life. It is time to contribute responsibly towards the well-being of our society and leverage the soft power for everyone’s benefit along with getting entertained!”.

Being a role model, during these challenging times when everyone is struggling to make ends meet, Abhishek is not just helping the daily wage workers but the unit of his upcoming show Delhi Crime 2 as a whole, including ancillary workers and actors for the next three months who need support.

Abhishek Singh is one of the youngest and celebrated IAS officers in the country for all the incredible work that he has done. We saw him in his short film and now we are even more excited to see him in his upcoming show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news