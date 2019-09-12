IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Exam dates, eligibility criteria, and other important details

On Thursday, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released an official notification for the recruitment to the post of Clerk. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post of the clerk can apply through the online mode from September 17, 2019.

According to the official notification released by IBPS, the online application form of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 can be submitted till October 9, 2019. If candidates wanted to make any modification in their application they can do so between September 17 to October 19, 2019. Candidates can also pay the fees via the online mode between the above-given dates.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be fulfilling about 12,072 vacancies in the Participating Organisations for the post of Clerical Cadre Posts. Candidates who have graduate degrees from a recognised university and have a keen interest in serving the government organisation can take this huge opportunity to apply for the job openings.

The IBPS will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 in the month of December. The date is tentative and can be changed. The IBPS will also upload the admit card for the same by November end. The results for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 will be released by December 2019/January 2020.

According to the official notification, the final recruitment process will take place on the basis of a candidate's performance in the Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The official notification also said that candidates who will qualify for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 will be called for IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019 which will be held on January 19, 2020.

Admit cards or the same will be made available in due course. However, the final provisional allotment of the candidates will be done by April 2020. Candidates who wish to apply for the exams are advised to check the official notification firstly before applying on any of the posts.

