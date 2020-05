Ibrahim Ali Khan treats fans with priceless throwback picture featuring Sara Ali Khan

Superstar Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan on Thursday treated fans with a priceless childhood picture of himself and his star sister Sara. Ibrahim took to Instagram to share the picture that he had dug out of his childhood albums.

While he is seen wearing glasses and giving a sly look to the photographer of the picture, Sara is seen busy in some work as she is looking downwards. Ibrahim further revealed the reason for his expressions in the caption and wrote, "The face I make when it's me who can bully Sara now."

The Pataudi siblings are known to enjoy a great brother-sister bond and are also quite close to each other. Both Sara and Ibrahim keep fans well posted with their childhood and recent pictures with each other.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever