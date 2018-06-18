Ibrahim Khan's pool picture reminds of younger Saif Ali Khan

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Ibrahim Khan is an exact replica of father Saif Ali Khan. Not only us, even the netizens think the same way. Check this photo out

Ibrahim Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iakpataudi

Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan with first wife Amrita Singh is his literal mirror image. The star kid is currently pursuing his education in London. Ibrahim posted a photo of him enjoying in the pool. Ibrahim looks hot in the photo as netizens mistook him for the younger version of his father Saif Ali Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan posted the photo with a dash of red light falling over him and an energy drink tin in his hand. However, his post was a bit cryptic, "Time will tell (sic)." We wonder what it means! A user commented saying, "I see Saif in your eyes and face (sic)." Another comment read, "God printed Saif for second tym as Ibrahim...and yes he is same as Soha tooo... (sic)"

time will tell A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) onJun 16, 2018 at 5:28am PDT

A few odd months ago, in an interaction with a daily Saif Ali Khan had confessed that Ibrahim aspires to be a Bollywood star and wants six-pack abs. Like any other father, he showed his concern over it and said, "Yes. Ibrahim, Aarav (Akshay Kumar's son) and that group of youngsters want six packs and aspire to be Bollywood stars. I don't know if anyone wants to be an actor. It is kind of disturbing because not everyone makes it. But then what the heck? Talking about being a star, my wife points out that till a few years ago, even I didn't want to be an actor, I wanted to be a star (laughs)."

Whenever in India, the star-kid is spotted hanging around with Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia and is a social media favourite, his B-Town debut seems inevitable.

