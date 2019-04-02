Ice Creams with a twist - How many have you tried?

food

Ice creams spell happiness, and no one ever looked sad eating Ice Cream. As summer beckons it is going to be a great way to cool off and beat the summertime madness. Of course, one is spoilt for choice when it comes to ice creams too and we are not referring to just flavours here. While the Ice-cream Connoisseur has identified the difference between and Ice cream and Frozen dessert thanks to FMCG bigwigs, the ice-cream enthusiast stares at several delicious options.

Let's begin with the most heady one. Indulging in an Ice cream by Head Churner, Harsh Verma of the Icecreamist based out of Goa is intoxicating literally. The Icecreamist mixes alcohol with ice cream and most flavours you get your hands on are intriguing. Harsh tells us that all the ice-creams have been inspired from his personal palate. Some of the flavours which he does are chocolate bacon bourbon, lemongrass galangal gin, wasabi white chocolate vodka & spiked apple pie. Customer favorites are Mocha dark Rum, Lemongrass Galangal Gin, Baileys mudslide and Lavender Pistachio. These ice creams however are available only in Goa for now and they make only small batches so expansion will happen in time.

Ankeeta the founder of Eat-a-whey, who manufactures vegan ice cream feels that since a large part of the population is turning vegan and an increasing number of people are finally addressing their dairy intolerances, vegan ice cream was the first healthy ice cream that they introduced. They use freshly made coconut mylk (Y is for non-dairy milk). The culprit refined sugar is left out and they sweeten it with either honey, agave, coconut nectar or erythritol for Keto Ice creams and flavour it with the all-natural ingredients to give customers a taste of delicious healthier options.

Get-A-Whey a local Mumbai based start-up offers users a healthy ice cream. Yeah, healthy ice-cream could be an oxymoron but Jimmy, the founder tell us that the ice creams are packed with 10-14gms of protein per 100 gm serving. This ice-cream is also only about 140 calories per serving, vis-à-vis the 230-300 gms of servings that regular ice cream and 20-28 gms of sugar that they normally have. One of the reasons they began these ice creams is to give customers a guilt-free ice cream option and to beat all the unhealthy yet so-called healthy snack options in the market. Both Ankeeta and Jimmy tell us that the demand for these ice creams go beyond health aficionados and people enjoy it for the flavour.

You can also indulge in something called Nice Cream. No that is not spelt wrong. It is a fruit based ice-cream and the best part is you do not need an Ice-cream maker to make this. You need a frozen banana and any other frozen food and a sturdy food processor. This will whip the fruit in a delicious creamy Nice Cream, which can be enjoyed completely guilt free. One can experiment with the ingredients and whip your own version.

While Aisles and Instagram are filled with several options to woo the adventurous and the health conscious the happiest person is the customer who has a whole lot of options before him that entice his palate. The customer can choose to experiment or just opt for healthier options, and all these new age options do give some stiff competition to the good old ice cream shop at the corner.

