Iconic Duo Umair Awan and Qaiser Baloch come up with friendly collaboration for an upcoming project

Umair says that he feels honored every time he gets to work with his friend Qaiser. They completely support each other and try to uplift each other through thick and thin. He believes that they would have been friends even if they didn’t belong to the same industry.

Talent has no borders or boundaries. It totally goes with newly emerging talented singer Umair Awan, who is born and brought up in Muzaffarabad and whose father Salem Awan is an actor. Since childhood, he was fascinated by the idea of singing. He loved to lend his voice and create his own compositions since childhood. This 25-years old singer comes from a medical background. With ever-growing love for music, he left his studies to make a career in music. Umair Awan has got fame at a very young age. His song “TikTok Billo” has got more than 22 million views. His trademark sound has also featured in several OSTs such as, ‘Teri Yadeein ’ (2017) and ‘Adhoura (2018).

Having a 72k+ fanbase and being an aspiring actor as well, he possesses a charismatic personality. A YouTube star too, Awan has the habit of delivering hits time to time utilizing his elegant and consummate skillset. Umair believes in accepting failure, keeping patience and never backing off. He also firmly trusts the bond of friendship. Friendship for him is uplifting each other and assisting in getting better each day.

Very few people are aware of Umair’s friendship with famous hair stylist Qaisar Baloch. Celebrities around the world very well know the value of having a friend from the industry. These friends can help each other to defend against the gossip magazines or even hype up each other's looks on the red carpet. There are many famous dynamic duos who people might not realize are best friends. Umair Awan and Qaisar Baloch’s duo is one such illustration.

This interesting friendship kicked in when they met one year ago. It ended up being not just a superficial one, rather a deeper and meaningful one. Recently Umair Awan announced about collaboration with his friend Qaiser Baloch wherein he will get a makeover from Qaiser for an upcoming project.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever