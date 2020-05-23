ICSE Board declares dates for Std X and XII examinations

There is finally some clarity for students of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board. The Council for the Board on Friday declared the timetable for their pending board examinations for Std X as well as Std XII. The exam will be held in July. Entry and exit at examination halls will be planned keeping in mind physical distancing, and it will be mandatory for students to wear face masks and carry hand sanitisers.

While the Std X exam will be held from July 2 to 12 including five major papers and several subjects from group III of electives; the Std XII exam will be held from July 1 to 14 covering total eight papers.

As per important instructions given by the Chief Executive and Secretary of the ICSE, Gerry Arathoon, in a circular stated, "Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding. Candidates must maintain social distancing. Candidates must use face mask/cover and carry their own hand sanitiser while the use of gloves is optional. Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery and art material and avoid sharing the same with other candidates."

Parents doubtful

While the dates were declared and clear instructions are provided, parents in Mumbai and surrounding areas wonder if it will be really possible to hold the exams here.

"The state government is already looking at cancellation of Mumbai University examinations that were to be held in July according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. In this case, whether schools will get permission to hold board examinations or not is the question, especially when the state board itself cancelled its pending paper due to the COVID-19 crisis," said one of the parents who is a professor in a South Mumbai college.

