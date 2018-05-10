IED blast kills 2 BSF jawans, injures 3 others in Imphal

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and three civilians injured in an IED blast outside a BSF camp in Manipur's Imphal East district on Wednesday, police said

The blast, triggered by an IED, occurred around 2 pm outside the gate of the BSF's Manipur sector headquarters at Koirengei, they added. “The blast took place near a shop located close to the camp.

The two slain constables — Sanjay Tirkey and N Ningthouba Meetei — were on a road protection task,” a BSF officer said. The two jawans received splinter injuries in the blast, he added. The three civilians injured in the blast were identified as Heishnam Muby, Mangshata Bam Premlata Devi and Binbya Thakuri, a senior police officer said.

2PM

The hour at which the blast took place

