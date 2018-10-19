'If BJP won't build Ram temple, we will'

national

At the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally, party chief Uddhav Thackeray took several potshots at frenemy party, BJP, over the controversial Ayodhya temple issue and other unfulfilled promises

Uddhav Thackeray addresses the Sena Dussehra rally. Pics/Ashish Raje

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has warned Prime Minster Narendra Modi that if the BJP government doesn't fulfil its promise to the Hindus of the nation to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sena would do it.

Addressing the sainiks at the party's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Thackeray accused the BJP failing to control inflation or create employment, and ignoring issues that affect the common man's life.

Temple taunts

The Sena chief said he would go to Ayodhya on November 25 to question the PM on the Ram temple issue. He said the globe-trotting PM hadn't visited Ayodhya despite being a member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh where the holy city is situated.

"They keep saying 'mandir wohi banayenge', but they never say when," Thackeray said. He pointed out their failure in delivering on other promises, such as doing away with Article 370 that gives special status to Kashmir, taking a stronger stance against Pakistan, or addressing Hindus grievances when it comes to 'unwarranted' restrictions on festivals.

"We have Ravan standing every year, but we don't have Ram standing yet. At least, remember the sacrifice of the karsevaks who were killed [in the Babri demolition and ensuing riots]. I wonder why the Babri case comes up in court whenever presidential elections come around. Do they want some of their [own] people to hang in the Babri case?" he asked.

"The people who talk of an inflated chest today had hidden themselves then. The Sena was always ahead. They should just call the Ram temple promise yet another jumla," he added.

Earlier in the day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also demanded that a law be made to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



Ayodhya was one of the main themes of the Sena's Dussehra rally

'Not your enemy'

Thackeray said the country was dogged by two people [read Narendra Modi and Amit Shah] and the 'hawa' that was flowing in 2014 had changed completely [the Modi wave was no longer there]. Even as he slammed the top leaders of the BJP, Thackeray stated that he was not the BJP's enemy. "We are not perverts to cause your defeat. Remember this concerns Lord Ram," said Thackeray.

The Sena chief said he would campaign for the BJP in the five states where Assembly polls are slated. "Promise me you will address all the issues. All your thinking is focused on winning the polls, why can't you think about how to resolve the problems the country faces today?" he asked of the PM, ahead of his visit to Shirdi on Friday.

He also criticised CM Fadnavis for delaying the declaration of drought in Maharashtra, and, in response to the previous speakers' appeal that he be made the Maharashtra CM, he said: "You decide how the saffron flag is hoisted in Mumbai and Delhi."

On #MeToo

Thackeray said to survivors: "Justice is always delayed here. In cases like Kopardi rape, the convicts are not still hanged. I request you to not wait. Thrash and slap them the moment they try to violate you. Go to the Sena shakhas."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates