'If Indira Gandhi is lauded for '71 war, why can't Narendra Modi be praised for airstrike'

New Delhi: In a scathing attack at Congress, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked if former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was praised for "splitting Pakistan in 1971", why can't incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi be praised for the Balakot air strikes.

"Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was hailed for splitting Pakistan in 1971. Atal Bihari Vajpayee praised her in the Parliament for her work. I want to ask Congress if Indira Ji was hailed for splitting Pakistan in 1971 to create Bangladesh, why can't Narendra Modi be praised for the Balakot air strikes," Singh asked.

Accusing the Opposition of "politicising" air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot by raising doubts, Singh claimed the number of terrorists killed across the border was "high".

"...I would like to say we carried out the air strikes on the basis of credible intelligence inputs, and I can say that in world history, no one has conducted such a big operation against terrorism," Singh said while addressing a gathering in Delhi while campaigning for BJP Lok Sabha candidates Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition for asking proofs of air strikes conducted by IAF in Balakot, Singh asked, "Should our forces have stopped there (Balakot) to count the dead bodies? Brave jawans do not count the dead bodies, eagles count bodies."

"Had there been 1, 2, 3 or 4 casualties, then we could have given a figure, but how can we tell (the exact casualties) when this figure was so high?" he added.

Singh also paid tribute to the 15 police personnel and a driver who was killed in a landmine blast in Maharashtra's Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district.

"At this time, all political parties should stand with jawans and country by forgetting all bitter relations but unfortunately few are asking Maharashtra CM's resignation after Gadchiroli Naxal attack," Singh said.

Talking at length about the Indian economy, the Union Minister said, "Today, India has become the fastest growing economy under the leadership of Modi and our vision is that by 2030 we will become the third superpower replacing Russia, China or America."

In Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, polling will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

