If not married to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput would want to date this Bollywood actor

On the talk show, BFFs with Vogue, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput made some really interesting revelations. The star-wife did not mince words and gave out some intimate details about their personal life



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput on the sets of BFFs with Vogue.

The recent episode of BFFs with Vogue on Colors Infinity was nothing less than fun plus shocking revelations. During the 'Spinning Charades' segment on the show, the host, Neha Dhupia asked Mira Rajput to enact the celebrity who she would like to date if Shahid Kapoor wouldn't be mad. Surprisingly, even before Mira could act, Shahid named "Sidharth Malhotra". He further added by saying, "Oh you (Mira) think that he is from Delhi so..."

Now that there are rumours of an alleged break-up of Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, should we assume that the women in their early-20s, married or unmarried, see Siddharth Malhotra as totally dateable?

Also, apart from this, she had several revelations to make. In a segment of the show titled Scary Spice, host Neha Dhupia, in her unique style asked the couple about their favourite position in bed. Well, after hearing the question, an embarrassed Shahid chose to avoid answering the question, but Mira Rajput did not mince her words and answered, "I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do."

Well, it will be a fun watch to check the entire episode, wherein, many more details of the couple's life will be shared by them. The show will go on air on Saturday on Colors Infinity. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is back in Mumbai from Dehradun, where he was shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Reveal Their Favourite Position In Bed!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates