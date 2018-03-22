Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput reveal their favourite position in bed!

One of the cutest couples in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput appeared on a talk-show and made some interesting unknown revelations



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will be seen on BFFs with Vogue

One of the cutest couples in B'town, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput prove that an arranged marriage, too, can add the desired spark required in a marital relationship. Shahid's fans got to know the couple closer after their 'mushy' appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are once again all set to charm the audience with their wit and uncensored answers. They have appeared together on a talk-show, BFFs with Vogue, hosted by the sassy Neha Dhupia. The couple made some really intimate revelations on the show about their personal life.

In a segment of the show titled Scary Spice, host -Neha in her unique style asked the couple about their favourite position in bed. Well, after hearing the question, an embarrassed Shahid chose to avoid answering the question, but Mira Rajput did not mince her words and answered, "I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do."

Well, it will be a fun watch to check the entire episode, wherein, many more details of the couple's life will be shared by them. The show will go on air on Saturday on Colors Infinity. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is back in Mumbai from Dehradun, where he was shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor.

