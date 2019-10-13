If you want to tackle terror in Pakistan, we'll send our armymen there: Rajnath Singh to Imran Khan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday gave a piece of advice to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that India is ready to assist Pakistan if the neighbouring country is serious enough to combat terror on its soil. He also said that India will send its armed forces to Pakistan in this regard if the need arises.

Defence Min Rajnath Singh in Haryana's Pataudi: Today with utter politeness, I want to give suggestion to Pakistan that they must change the way they think & the direction of their thinking, else Pak that was divided into two parts earlier, will now be divided into several parts. pic.twitter.com/BgZLznY8Ju — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

"I would like to make a suggestion to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. If you are serious enough to fight against terror, we are ready to assist you. If you want our Army, then we will send them there for your help," Rajnath said while addressing a public rally here.

At the same time, the Defence Minister also slammed Imran Khan for his stance on Kashmir.

"I was listening to Imran Khan's speech where he had said that till Kashmir gets freedom, we will continue our fight over it. He also said that his country will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums. Forget about Kashmir, don't even think about it. Raise the matter, nothing will happen. No one can exert pressure on us," he said.

Defence Min in Haryana's Sonipat: I'd like to suggest Pakistan to work honestly, eliminate terrorism,maintain brotherhood. We're neighbours, we want to walk together. If you don't fight terrorism honestly, I clearly state that India has the ability to fight fundamentalist forces pic.twitter.com/FwoXLhIzIT — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

Continuing to train his guns at Pakistan, Rajnath said, "You divided India into two pieces as part of the two-nation theory in 1947. But in 1971, your country was divided into two pieces again. And if the situation persists, then no power can stop Pakistan from being broken up further."

The Defence Minister said that the country is capable is giving a befitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan.

