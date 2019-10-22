IIeana D'Cruz shares a gorgeous picture; desires romance

Ileana D'Cruz is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Pagalpanti. But before that, the actress has been raising the mercury level with her pictures on social media. Ileana shared a picture of herself gazing out of the window.

Dressed in a blue tube top, wet hair, traditional earrings, Ileana D'Cruz looks gorgeous in this picture. Through this portrait, the actress desires romance. But, there is a catch! The Mubarakan actress wants to feature in a romantic video.

Sharing the photograph on social media, Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to sappy romantic songs and imagining myself in a cheesy music video... [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onOct 21, 2019 at 2:28am PDT

After her split with Australian photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, D'Cruz has been pouring her heart out when not giving gyaan about life and lessons learnt. One of her Instagram stories spoke about how you may lose people and partners in life, but you must never lose yourself.

On the other hand, she is keeping herself involved with making public appearances, meeting people and dancing her heart out. Ileana D'Cruz has become active on social media with her whereabouts, which was a rarity in the past.

Ileana and Andrew have unfollowed each other on Instagram and have deleted each other's pictures from their respective Instagram accounts.

Talking about Ileana's upcoming film, Pagalpanti, it boasts of an ensemble cast, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Saurabh Shukla, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela. The film is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates