IIFA 2018: Boney Kapoor gets teary-eyed while accepting award on behalf of Sridevi

Sridevi was posthumously awarded as the Best Actress Award for her role in the film Mom. Producer-husband Boney Kapoor got emotional while accepting the award for her

It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as he accepted the Best Actress Award on behalf of his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi at the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here. Sridevi, who passed away on the night of February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding, was honoured posthumously for her role of a mother in 2017 crime thriller film Mom.

While on stage, Boney couldn't hold on to his emotions as he took the trophy on behalf of the yesteryear star. "I miss her every moment of my life," Boney said as tears ran down from his cheeks. His son Arjun Kapoor and brother Anil Kapoor later came on stage to comfort him. "She was a true genius. The country, the world, and our family misses you," Anil said.

Sridevi was earlier posthumously honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Mom at 65th National Film Awards held in New Delhi. During her five-decade-long career in films, Sridevi, 54, starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She was widely regarded as Indian cinema's first female superstar. Prior to her tragic demise, she was a recipient of a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards, and three Filmfare Awards South.

In 2013, the Government of India awarded Sridevi the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian accolade for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Honorary awards were also conferred on her by the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Sridevi was also voted 'India's Greatest Actress in 100 Years' in a CNN-IBN national poll conducted in 2013 on the occasion of the centenary of Indian cinema.

Together Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have two daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi is all her for the release of her debut Bollywood film Dhadak on July 20.

Coming back to the winner of IIFA Awards 2018, Irrfan Khan was bestowed with the Best Actor Award for his role in Hindi Medium.

Here is a complete list of other winners at the IIFA Awards 2018:

Best Picture – Tumhari Sulu

Best Direction – Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium)

Best Supporting Actor – Female – Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)

Best Supporting Actor – Male – Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Mom)

Best Story – Amit V Masurkar (Newton)

Best Debut Director – Konkona Sen Sharma (A death in the Gunj)

Best Music Direction – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi & Akhil Sachdeva (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Playback Singer Female – Meghna Mishra (Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer Male – Arijit Singh (Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Lyrics – Manoj Muntashir (Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho)

Style Icon Award – Kriti Sanon

Next IIFA give away winner – Arjun Kapoor

Before the grand night of the IIFA 2018 award ceremony, there were few celebrities who performed at the IIFA Rocks 2018. This event was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana with Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor in between, who left the audience in splits with his adorably crazy antics.

