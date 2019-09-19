IIFA 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone steal the show

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 took place in Mumbai yesterday, September 18. It was a special year for IIFA since the event completed 20 years and took place on home ground for the very first time at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium. The event was hosted by none other than Ayushmann Khurrana along with brother Aparshakti Khurana.

IIFA 2019 sure was a star-studded evening and saw the presence of a number of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone with husband actor Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Genelia D'Souza with husband actor Riteish Deshmukh and many others. Here's what our stunning actresses wore to the event.



Deepika Padukone at IIFA 2019

Deepika Padukone stunned in a purple feather detail gown at the 2019 IIFA awards. The actress has been experimenting with her looks as was seen during the MET Gala, and she sure knows how to carry off whatever she wears with a certain grace and poise. Husband Ranveer Singh won the IIFA award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.



Alia Bhatt at IIFA 2019

Alia Bhatt perfected the nude makeup look and was a vision in a flowy beige gown at IIFA 2019. Alia's gown had the prettiest bow on the back, making her look like she's straight out of a fairytale. Alia took home the award for Best Actress for her performance in Raazi at the 20th edition of IIFA Awards 2019.



Sara Ali Khan at IIFA 2019

Next up, Sara Ali Khan. The Simmba actress looked like she was out for prom in her beautifully-crafted, off-shoulder white ball gown. Sara kept her makeup minimal and had tied her hair up in a bun. With no accessories, Sara went clean, simply and stunning. Also, the actress won the Best Debut award for Kedarnath!



Genelia D'Souza at IIFA 2019

Also present at the do was the sweet and lovely Genelia D'Souza. She was resplendent in a silver-grey Manish Malhotra gown that had a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned leg. Genelia paired her outfit with statement earrings and silver sandals and was all smiles in her gorgeous ensemble.



Neena Gupta at IIFA 2019

Veteran actress Neena Gupta was a graceful and chic sight at the 2019 IIFA awards. The actress wore a lime green one-shoulder outfit by House Of Masaba and paired the dress with gold sneakers giving it a contemporary touch.

Don't these divas look absolutely radiant and stylish? We're sure they dazzled on the red carpet of IIFA 2019 making the shutterbugs go click-happy!

