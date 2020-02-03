IIFA 2020: Salman Khan kicks-off the event as it arrives in India for the first time

After Filmfare, if there's one award ceremony fans really look forward to, it's IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards). The history of the award function lies in the fact that it was held abroad every year. From Amsterdam to Toronto to Tampa Bay to Bangkok, the event has traveled across the country and united hardcore fans of Hindi Cinema from across the borders.

As we step into a new decade, it couldn't have been a better year for Bollywood to welcome IIFA home. Yes, for the first time, the event will be held in the country and in none other than Salman Khan's hometown, Indore. And the actor has reached Bhopal, the co-host, to attend its press conference. Accompanying him was his Kick and Race 3 co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Have a look at Khan's post where he and the actress posed with the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath:

The event will be held from March 27-March 29 and let's see how well does India host it. On the work front, Khan will be gearing up for films like Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and a Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

