IIT-B helped me open up about my sexual orientation, says student in candid chat

Student signs a petition filed by pan-IIT LGBT group, challenging Section 377 of the IPC before the apex court

Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-B) student Krishna M was extremely confused about his sexual orientation during his school days. But, as he grew up, exposure and research helped him embrace the person he is.

He has now signed a petition filed by 20 students and alumni from Pravritti — an informal pan-IIT LGBT group — challenging Section 377 of the IPC. Even as the petition was filed before the Supreme Court, Krishna realised it was time for him to open up on the matter. In a chat with mid-day, he recounts his struggle over the years.

When did you start talking about it?

It was towards the end of last year. I was very confused during my school days, but after coming to IIT-B, I started to research the subject. I'm much happier now, although my parents are still not aware of it.

How has your experience been?

While some IITians have accepted it, many cut ties with me. But the situation is definitely better on campus, as students know about the LGBT community. Outside, there is not much awareness.

Are LGBT students bullied on campus?

There is no bullying per se. However, some pass snide remarks or make jokes. Sometimes, due to the fear of being judged, people do not support the community openly.

Does the institute accept it openly?

The institute has been supportive. Talking to student counsellors has helped me a lot. There are also talks by senior students and LGBT activists. Despite this, it's rare for a student to open up about his sexual orientation.

How important is the petition filed by IITians?

When students and teachers of such a reputed institute openly protest against the law, it will definitely grab the attention of people.

