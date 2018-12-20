IIT-B students bag jobs with average Rs 17.8 lakh per year salary

national

In Phase I of placement season, students accept 1,122 offers out of total 1,270; more offers expected in Phase II

With Phase I of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay's (IIT-B's) placement season ending on Wednesday, students have accepted a total of 1,122 offers, which also includes 125 pre-placement offers. Of all the companies, Samsung (Korea, Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi) made 27 offers, which is the highest number of jobs offered by a single company this time on campus. Three PSUs made a total of 13 offers. However, the institute is expecting more offers in Phase II, which is scheduled to start in January.

According to a statement issued by the institute, on the first day of the placement season, companies put forward more than 200 offers, of which 183 were accepted. Some students even got multiple offers. On the second day, students got 237 offers, of which 210 were accepted. These include 89 offers for jobs based in USA, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea. The average CTC salary that has been offered in the first phase is '17.75 lakhs per annum. The highest domestic CTC offered is Rs 45 lakhs and for international jobs $1.64 lakhs.

Increasing over the years

2017-18 – Offers received: 1156; Accepted: 1,023

2018-19 – Offers received: 1,270; Accepted: 1,122

