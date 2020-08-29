IIT-Railways audit works nearing completion

Official documents of the joint audit of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) and the Railways have revealed that the suggested works are inching toward completion.

The third-party audit of Western Railway (WR) involved assessing 29 road-over-bridges (ROBs), 111 foot-over-bridges (FOBs) and four pipeline bridges. The same for the Central Railway (CR) involved assessment of 299 bridges.

On the WR section, of the 29 ROBs audited, report has been received for all. Of these, 18 have been found to be safe. The audit team had recommended dismantling of a major bridge at Delisle Road (Lower Parel), which has been done and work on building a new one has already begun. In addition to this, major repairs were recommended for 10 other bridges, which also have been completed.

Of the 111 FOBs audited, the team had recommended shutting down 16 at various suburban stations. Of these, 11 have been rebuilt and work on five others is in progress. As per the audit, 39 FOBs required repairs, of which work on 25 have been completed. The remaining 14 are undergoing repairs. Routine repair work on the other 56 has also been completed.



The IIT-B, Railways audit has recommended repairs to a numbers of road-over-bridges across the city. File pic

Of the four pipeline bridges audited, two were found to be safe and two others needed repairs. Work on one has been done while that on the other is in progress.

Western Railway Mumbai divisional manager GVL Satyakumar said the pending works were being expedited and would be completed as soon as possible.

On the CR section, of the 299 bridges audited, 89 are ROBs, 191 are FOBs and the remaining 19 are other structures. Of these, 276 were audited and assessed by the CR engineers and the remaining 23 jointly by the IIT-B and CR teams.

Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway Mumbai divisional manager Shalabh Goel said, "A number of works have been completed and a target has been set for timely completion of the rest." As per details available, these mainly include rebuilding of the Hancock Bridge from the railway side, demolition of Kopar Bridge and more than seven FOBs and dismantling of the distressed spans at Wadala, Ambivli Atgaon and Vasind.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news