Ileana D'Cruz hopes history is repeated with Pagalpanti

Even though critical reviews can be testimony, Ileana D'Cruz doesn't have to look too far from home to be reminded of the success of Mubarakan. "My family, that predominantly watches English films, loved Mubarakan. They continue to watch it once a week. Every time I go home, I see them watching it," says the actor when highlighting why it was a no-brainer to give a go at the chance to collaborate with director Anees Bazmee again. "When Anees ji offered Pagalpanti to me, I knew I would agree because working with him is a great experience. It's rare to find a director who understands you. He makes entertaining films."

Even though it's not easy to make a mark in an ensemble film like this Anil Kapoor and John Abraham starrer, D'cruz is unperturbed. "[When it's about a comedy], the more the merrier."

