Ileana D'cruz, Isabelle-Katrina, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti, Alia steal hearts at Ambani's Ganeshotsav

The festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun and one can feel the joyous vibe. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, along with the entire family organised a celebration at their Antilia residence to welcome the Lord of intellect and wisdom. The event was a starry affair with the whole of Bollywood posing for the shutterbugs at Antilia in South Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities put their best foot forward in their sartorial choices. However, there were a few celebrities who left an impression. Falling into this category are Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif, Karan Johar, Ileana D'cruz, Athiya Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt made heads turn at the Ambani bash. She entered with beau Ranbir Kapoor and director-friend, Ayan Mukerji. The actress opted for a simple floral saree with a bright pink sleeveless blouse. With hair loose and chandelier earrings, Alia looked beautiful as ever, and her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor on the red carpet was undeniable. They looked soaked in love and couldn't spend a second without each other.

Dressed in a Manish Malhotra sari, Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous. The off-white 'baadla' saree with hair tied in a bun and a 'gajra', the actress looked splendid. This sari is giving us major festive feels! Kriti sure made heads turn.

Isabelle vowed everyone in a dark pink traditional ensemble whereas Katrina Kaif wore a peach-coloured Anamika Khanna dress. The outfit looked beautiful on her but it could have added more sparkle sans the cape.

Ileana D'cruz wore a pink lehenga and paired it with a lighter full-sleeves blouse with embroidery over it. The actress surely dazzled on the red carpet. With her wavy hair, dark lip colour, and the choker, Ileana gets a thumbs up.

Athiya Shetty stunned in a Tarun Tahiliani embellished attire while Karisma Kapoor looked perfectly dressed for the occasion in a pink sari and a potli bag. She definitely looked like the epitome of elegance and grace.

Whose outfit did you like the best?

