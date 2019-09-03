Ileana D'cruz, Isabelle-Katrina, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti, Alia steal hearts at Ambani's Ganeshotsav
Mukesh Ambani and family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their Antilia residence on Monday. Prominent celebrities from Bollywood were seen flashing their best outfits for the festive occasion.
The festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun and one can feel the joyous vibe. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, along with the entire family organised a celebration at their Antilia residence to welcome the Lord of intellect and wisdom. The event was a starry affair with the whole of Bollywood posing for the shutterbugs at Antilia in South Mumbai.
Bollywood celebrities put their best foot forward in their sartorial choices. However, there were a few celebrities who left an impression. Falling into this category are Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif, Karan Johar, Ileana D'cruz, Athiya Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal.
Alia Bhatt made heads turn at the Ambani bash. She entered with beau Ranbir Kapoor and director-friend, Ayan Mukerji. The actress opted for a simple floral saree with a bright pink sleeveless blouse. With hair loose and chandelier earrings, Alia looked beautiful as ever, and her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor on the red carpet was undeniable. They looked soaked in love and couldn't spend a second without each other.
Dressed in a Manish Malhotra sari, Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous. The off-white 'baadla' saree with hair tied in a bun and a 'gajra', the actress looked splendid. This sari is giving us major festive feels! Kriti sure made heads turn.
Isabelle vowed everyone in a dark pink traditional ensemble whereas Katrina Kaif wore a peach-coloured Anamika Khanna dress. The outfit looked beautiful on her but it could have added more sparkle sans the cape.
Ileana D'cruz wore a pink lehenga and paired it with a lighter full-sleeves blouse with embroidery over it. The actress surely dazzled on the red carpet. With her wavy hair, dark lip colour, and the choker, Ileana gets a thumbs up.
Athiya Shetty stunned in a Tarun Tahiliani embellished attire while Karisma Kapoor looked perfectly dressed for the occasion in a pink sari and a potli bag. She definitely looked like the epitome of elegance and grace.
Whose outfit did you like the best?
-
After photos of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's son Shahraan welcoming Lord Ganesha home surfaced online, the boss lady shared a lovely photograph of Ganpati Bappa all decked up. Dressed in a sari, Maanayata looks beautiful. She shared this picture on her Instagram account and wrote: "May the blessings of Shri Ganesha be with you and your family forever... may your lives be filled with love peace and happiness [sic]."
-
Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with utmost enthusiasm and joy. Continuing the tradition, son Tusshar Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor welcomed the God of intellect and wisdom. Ekta shared a video on her Instagram and addressed him as the 'Boss of all'. The content-queen captioned the video as: "Boss with the bosss of all GANESHCHATURTHI [sic]".
-
Before moving into their new house in Juhu, Mumbai, senior actor Jeetendra lived in Girgaon's Shyam Sadan Building. The actor is a living example of how one should never forget one's roots. Even after ages of moving to the suburbs, Jeetendra continues to visit Girgaon and performs the first aarti.
-
Like every year, Arpita Khan Sharma got Lord Ganesha's idol at her residence in Khar. She looked pretty in a purple ensemble that she opted for the Ganesh Aagman. Her mother, Salma Khan, along with elder sister, Alvira Agnihotri were present with Arpita.
-
Shilpa Shetty and family chose the colour 'yellow' as their 'Ganpati' theme, which signifies happiness and hope. Dressed in a Maharashtrian avatar, Shilpa looked beautiful in the yellow ensemble. Husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj Kundra also wore yellow kurtas and pyjamas. The actress vouches for eco-friendly Ganpati idols.
Isn't the family shining bright?
-
Govinda along with son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja were snapped worshipping the idol. The Hero No.1's family celebrates this festival every year at their Juhu residence.
-
Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Yashodhara Oberoi, son Vivek Oberoi, daughter-in-law Priyanka Alva Oberoi and his grandchildren. The Oberois even performed 'Satyanarayan Puja' on the first day. The family brings the idol home for one-and-a-half-day. Vivek shared the family portrait on his Instagram account and wrote: "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa!"
-
Dressed in burgundy-coloured ethnic wear, Sonu Sood looked handsome with his family. A picture of the family performing the 'aarti' has surfaced online. Sood shared some more pictures on his Instagram account and wrote: "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Have a super blessed year ahead. Thank u all my media friends for all the love and efforts you all put in spreading love and happiness [sic]."
-
T-series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar visited a Ganpati pandal with his gorgeous wife Divya Khosla Kumar. Bhushan, who is often spotted wearing a simple outfit, chose to wear a black t-shirt with denim while the lady radiated beauty in green and yellow ethnic wear.
-
Nana Patekar is often known to lay low and stays away from the glamour world apart from films. The actor welcomes Ganesha home every year. This time too, the Krantiveer actor brought the Ganpati idol home. The idol is an eco-friendly one.
-
Television host and actor, Maniesh Paul looks happy with his family in this picture-perfect frame with 'bappa.' He shared a photograph with wife Sanyukta Paul and Lord Ganesha in the frame to extend wishes to his fans and followers. He wrote: "Happy ganesh chaturthi from the PAULS... @sanyuktap may bappa bless us all...ganpati bappa mourya [sic]"
-
Gurmeet Choudhary shared photos and videos with wife Debina Bonnerjee. Dressed in a green floral outfit, the actress looked pretty. Gurmeet looked dapper in an olive green kurta-pyjama with a black floral Nehru jacket. They captioned the pictures on social media as: "Bappa is home."
-
Here's a picture of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker with his entire family. The true essence of celebrating any festival is only with the family.
-
Television heartthrob and host Arjun Bijlani also celebrated the festival with wife Neha Swami, brother Niranjan Bijlani and son Ayaan Bijlani. The pictures that the actor shared on his Instagram account will ignite the festive vibe within you. The Naagin actor wished everyone through his Instagram account. Actress Mouni Roy was amongst the first visitors at Bijlani's place.
All Pictures: Suresh Karkera/Satej Shinde and Celeb Instagram accounts
