Salman Khan attends Ganesh Utsav at sister Arpita's home with family

This year, too, Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode and the entire family assembled to seek the Lord's blessings

Salman Khan at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Every year, Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, by welcoming Lord Ganesha. Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma is a staunch believer of Bappa and enjoys the festivity by bringing the idol home every year. This time too, Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode and the entire family assembled to seek the Lord's blessings.

Salman was spotted heading towards his sister Arpita Khan's house earlier in the day. The actor sported a casual navy blue T-shirt along with a pair of blue denim and black shoes. Salman gets snapped every year at Arpita's house when he turns up at the place to celebrate the festival. Arpita also shared a snap of the Ganpati on social media. Take a look!

Apart from Salman, his parents Salim and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Alvira's husband Atul Agnihotri were present at Arpita's house. Celebrities like Prabhu Deva, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Poonam Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Waluscha D'Souza, Amrita Arora, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya, were spotted attending the festival.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next release Dabangg 3. The film will also star Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee, which will make her Bollywood debut. Besides Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as the much-loved Rajjo, Saiee Manjrekar will portray Salman's love interest from his younger days in Dabangg 3.

Reports suggest that the cast and crew of the film have been asked to refrain from carrying mobile phones to keep Saiee Manjrekar's look under wraps. Speaking about the same, a source revealed, "There is a no-phone rule on the sets during shoot. Since there are a lot of cast and crew members from the film on set at any given time the effort is to ensure that no one is secretly taking photos of Saiee and trying to leak them out."

Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop.

Other Bollywood personalities who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi include actors Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and others, such as producer Ekta Kapoor. Each of them shared pictures of their respective idols on social media.

