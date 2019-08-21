Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares a pic with director Prabhu Deva; announces release date

bollywood

Salman Khan recently shared a photo with Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva from the sets of the film. Salman also announced the release date of the film with his fans.

Salman Khan and Prabhudeva. Pic/Salman Khan's Instagram account

With excitement for the third instalment in the Dabangg series mounting steadily, the film's male lead Salman Khan just shared a photo with director Prabhu Deva and announced Dabangg 3's release date as well as the languages the film will release in.

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2019. The film will be released in four languages - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Here's what the star posted:

Dabangg 3 will also star Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee, besides Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as the much-loved Rajjo. Saiee Manjrekar will portray Salman's love interest from his younger days in Dabangg 3.

Reports suggest that the cast and crew of the film have been asked to refrain from carrying mobile phones to keep Saiee Manjrekar's look under wraps. Speaking about the same, a source revealed, "There is a no-phone rule on the sets during shoot. Since there are a lot of cast and crew members from the film on set at any given time the effort is to ensure that no one is secretly taking photos of Saiee and trying to leak them out."

In a chat with mid-day, Mahesh Manjrekar spoke about his experience sharing screen space with daughter Saiee. The Marathi Bigg Boss host said, "I reprise my role of Haria. It's a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul's journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional."

Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop.

