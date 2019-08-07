Nach Baliye 9 winner to be featured in a song in Dabangg 3?

bollywood

Salman Khan, who is producing season nine of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, has a unique prize in mind for the winner of the show. Find out what it is!

Salman Khan in his Dabangg avatar

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the third instalment in his Dabangg series - Dabangg 3. The star is also producing the ninth season of the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye. With Salman producing the show, the format of the show has changed a little. Now, the show will feature participants who are ex-lovers and also those who are currently in a relationship.

With this unique concept comes a unique prize. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the female contestant from the winning pair of Nach Baliye 9 will get the chance to feature in a song in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3. A source close to the development told the publication, "He has already discussed the plans with his team. Before that, the team plans to complete the film's principal shoot by September-end. The song will be shot in November."

The source further added that Salman and his Dabangg team are keeping a close watch on the show and its goings-on. The winner will feature in the song with Salman Khan. Dabangg 3's first dance number, Munna Badnaam Hua, has already been shot with the stunning Warina Hussain. The second number will be shot once the dance reality show announces the winner.

Salman's brother and Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan who had directed the second instalment of Dabangg told mid-day in an interview, "If there is audience pressure, it's a good sign. It shows that people have expectations from you; it implies that the audience is eagerly waiting for the latest edition of the franchise."

Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks — one in the present day with Sonakshi Sinha, and another tracing the backstory of Chulbul Pandey. Arbaaz says the plot offers them room to delve deeper into the character. "You can't change Chulbul Pandey too much because the audience likes him the way he is. But since the movie is also a prequel, we have added a few more traits to his character," he further added.

In related news, Dabangg 3 will also have a stint by Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee. Manjrekar, who is currently shooting for Phaltan, told mid-day, "I reprise my role of Haria. It's a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul's journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional." Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20.

