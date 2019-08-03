Natasa Stankovic and Nora Fatehi set the stage of Nach Baliye Season 9 on fire

television

Natasa Stankovic, one of the halves of the Nach Baliye season 9 jodis belly danced with Nora Fatehi on the show who had come as a guest on the show with singers, Badshah and Tulsi Kumar. Both of them just sizzled up the stage double times with their grooves.

Recently, Nora Fatehi shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen doing belly dance and fire dance in the song. She will be seen shaking a leg to the remix of the extremely popular O Saki Saki song in John Abraham's upcoming film, Batla House.

O Saki Saki featuring the sensuous Nora Fatehi is recomposed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar. The original track by Vishal Shekhar, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh, featured Sunjay Dutt and Koena Mitra.

Speaking about her experience, Nora said, "Getting the opportunity to be able to perform on a song like O Saki Saki, which is has been made on such an epic level by Tanishq, sung by Neha and Tulsi; is a dream. The way Tanishq has composed this song is out of this world and I knew visually I'll have to match up. I learned to dance with fire fans for the first time within only 3 days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. it was difficult to manoeuvre and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance..."

Coming back to Nach Baliye 9, the dance reality show has come up with an interesting concept of having five ex-couples and five current couples is going to see couples putting their best foot forward and making an attempt at winning the coveted title and grand prize money of 50 Lakh rupees.

To catch the episode, watch Nach Baliye on 4th August 2019 at 8:00 pm.

