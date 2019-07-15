O Saki Saki Batla House song: It's time for Nora Fatehi's belly dancing

bollywood

The makers of Batla House have unveiled song O Saki Saki. The song features the sensuous Nora Fatehi and it is recomposed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar.

After breaking records with 2018 hit song Dilbar, the makers are set for yet another chartbuster - O Saki Saki. The recreated track of 2004's iconic song with the same name is set to be released today. After launching the trailer last week that raised a lot of curiosity amongst media and audiences on the subject of the film, the makers launch their first song online today.

O Saki Saki featuring the sensuous Nora Fatehi is recomposed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar. Choreographed and directed by Adil Sheikh, the teaser of the song that released two days ago has already garnered solid traction in the youth and became one of the most awaited tracks of the year.

With all eyes glued on jaw-dropping sensation Nora Fatehi, who wowed us in the previous remake of Dilbar is set to sizzle again. Speaking about it Nora says, "Getting the opportunity to be able to perform on a song like O Saki Saki, which is has been made on such an epic level by Tanishq, sung by Neha and Tulsi; is a dream. The way Tanishq has composed this song is out of this world and I knew visually I'll have to match up. I learned to dance with fire fans for the first time within only 3 days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. it was difficult to manoeuvre and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance. The best part is I am acting in the film Batla house so my character's performance to the song saki in the film leads up to a very important sequence of events that carries the story forward. I am very grateful to Nikkhil Advani sir, Bhushan Kumar sir, John Abraham, T-series and Emmay Entertainment for giving me this opportunity. As an artist I always want to take it up another level, give something new to the audience and push my self further, Be it with my desi avatar or with the intense hook step in the video O Saki Saki, I am hoping I am able to achieve that and I'm looking forward to the audience to see my performance throughout the film."

Even though a dance track, the song comes at a crucial point in the film which takes the story ahead. This song in all its glory showcases Nora 2.0 version as she pulls off some sensational never seen before dance moves which will make the nation groove to it and is surely a chartbuster song.

The original track by Vishal Shekhar, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh that featured Sunjay Dutt and Koena Mitra became a success back then. Tulsi Kumar, who already has few successful songs this year, is delivering one of her finest performances with this song. The versatile Tulsi Kumar Says, "O Saki Saki will become a dance anthem for the season. In the past as well, everyone grooved to the track and its back yet again in a completely new version. This year is about reinventing my voice, challenging myself to show a different side of my vocal quality. With this song, I have pushed my boundaries and tried to something very different. After doing several romantic soft numbers, I am stepping into doing high on energy, peppy dance tracks which I am completely enjoying. Tanishk has done wonders with the track and it also marks my first collaboration with Neha. Nora will surprise the audiences with her sizzling performance and it's great to lend my voice for her. I am super excited for the audiences to see the song."

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Emmay Entertainment's Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films' Sandeep Leyzell, the film will release on 15th August 2019.

