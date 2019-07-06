Nora Fatehi can't keep calm as she hits 5 million followers on Instagram

bollywood

Nora Fatehi is currently riding high on the fact that she has just hit 5 million followers on her Instagram. Her team created a video calling her an "epidemic" and she re-posted it on her Instagram

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is currently riding high on getting 5 million followers on her Instagram. Nora has become the first Moroccon actress to top this list on Instagram. Her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate was the first Bollywood song to hit 20 million on YouTube in the first 24 hours. The song released in 2018.

Nora and her teammates are extremely funny and keep us entertained with some hilarious videos and stories on Instagram. Just when she hit 5 Million on Insta, Nora's teammates made a spoof video of how she's becoming an epidemic and she won't be stopped so easily! Nora shared it on her Instagram page to enjoy and have a good laugh because she definitely loves to spread happiness.

Watch this crazy video here:

On the work front, Nora made a cameo in Bharat and has winded up the shoot for Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D'souza.

