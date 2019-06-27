Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi show their washboard abs in this photo

bollywood

On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan shared a picture featuring him with Nora Fatehi and other members from the upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Varun Dhawan continues to pique the interest of his fans for his upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of this Remo D'souza directorial. On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share the picture featuring him with Nora Fatehi and other dancers from the film.

Varun Dhawan shared the picture on Instagram and tagged other dancers, Dharmesh Yelande, Tashan Muir and Sushant Pujari. What makes this picture more attractive is the acrylic paint on the wall.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @norafatehi @tashan_unityuk @dharmesh0011 @sushi1983 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onJun 26, 2019 at 2:56am PDT

While it's difficult to take one's eyes off Varun Dhawan's perfect abs, Nora Fatehi also shows off her well-toned body. Dressed in track pants and white sneakers, Varun looks all blended in his character. Nora, on the other hand, is seen sporting a casual look in a white sports bralette and a pair of grey bottoms.

The abs are a result of Varun Dhawan's excessive gym outings and workout sessions. He keeps sharing pictures and videos, sometimes bare-chested ones, flaunting his washboard abs, chiselled body, and muscles.

Also Read: Watch video: Varun Dhawan sharpens boxing skills ahead of Street Dancer 3D

Earlier, Varun also shared a picture with Shraddha, announcing the wrap-up of the film's Dubai schedule. He captioned it saying, "Last day of the Dubai schedule with an amazing team @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi @prabhudheva @remodsouza #STREETDANCER3D 24 th jan 2020."

This is Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's second film together after 2015's hit film ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also features Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was signed to play this character. Later, the actress backed off reasoning that she was busy shooting for Bharat and had date issues. In fact, Varun and Katrina also appeared together on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan to promote their dance drama. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020. Varun will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, while Shraddha has two more films in her kitty - Saaho and Chhicchore.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan rubbishes wedding rumours with Natasha Dalal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates